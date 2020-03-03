Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,011KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4781118
  • Stock #: 1867
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER299447
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

COMING SOON!
McWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Easy Clean Floor Mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 4 Speakers
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 76 L Fuel Tank
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • 6049# Gvwr
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

