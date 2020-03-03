2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Easy Clean Floor Mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Fixed antenna Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

3.16 Axle Ratio

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

76 L Fuel Tank

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

6049# Gvwr

Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.