2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

73,747 KM

Details Description Features

$11,991

+ tax & licensing
$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *Selling This One "as is"*

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *Selling This One "as is"*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

73,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5617704
  Stock #: F39GGY
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER318567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Sometimes as a luxury store we get trades we would rather sell as is. We don;t have to wholesale it and the public gets the option of buying a great deal! See us for the details!

If you are handy with the wrenches or know a guy then this needs to be seen and quickly! Call for details or come down and check it out. Please note the details on how we are selling this Grand Caravan:

* There is no negotiation on the price.
* We sell it with a failed Manitoba safety, we can show you exactly what it requires.
* For retail only and with both taxes.
* We will not sell to any wholesaler.
* Buyer is responsible to move the vehicle off the lot, we cannot offer any 7 day sticker. See your broker.
* If the buyer would prefer we complete the safety and be part of the overall deal.
* Cannot finance an "as is" vehicle, would be cash only unless safety completed in our shop.

If there are any questions please call us or better yet come on down.
Overall the vehicle looks awesome, this could be a great deal for someone

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

