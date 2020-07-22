2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Sometimes as a luxury store we get trades we would rather sell as is. We don;t have to wholesale it and the public gets the option of buying a great deal! See us for the details!
If you are handy with the wrenches or know a guy then this needs to be seen and quickly! Call for details or come down and check it out. Please note the details on how we are selling this Grand Caravan:
* There is no negotiation on the price.
* We sell it with a failed Manitoba safety, we can show you exactly what it requires.
* For retail only and with both taxes.
* We will not sell to any wholesaler.
* Buyer is responsible to move the vehicle off the lot, we cannot offer any 7 day sticker. See your broker.
* If the buyer would prefer we complete the safety and be part of the overall deal.
* Cannot finance an "as is" vehicle, would be cash only unless safety completed in our shop.
If there are any questions please call us or better yet come on down.
Overall the vehicle looks awesome, this could be a great deal for someone
