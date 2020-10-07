Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

174,501 KM

Details Description Features

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

174,501KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5843991
  • Stock #: 1666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1666
  • Mileage 174,501 KM

Vehicle Description

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $11490 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Easy Clean Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
SECURITY ALARM
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Chrome Grille
Engine Oil Cooler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
SXT Plus Group
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
6049# Gvwr
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

