2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
