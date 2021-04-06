Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

130,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6830957
  • Stock #: WD-79312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Knee Air Bag
Radio: UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 6.5" Touch Screen Display 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy/Map Lamps Driver Side Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Side Sun Visor w/Mirror
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUS Satellite Radio 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 6.5" Touch Screen Display ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD 40GB...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2019 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 0 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 Pl...
 68,664 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 43,467 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory