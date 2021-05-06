Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

94,463 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

SE | Local One Owner | Stow N Go | Bluetooth | Rear DVD | Rearview Camera |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

94,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7129891
  • Stock #: F41KDF
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER288499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres! Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
"Stow N Go" Seating
Rear DVD Entertainment
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
6 Cyl V6 Engine

