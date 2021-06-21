Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,908 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 7358765
  2. 7358765
  3. 7358765
  4. 7358765
  5. 7358765
  6. 7358765
  7. 7358765
  8. 7358765
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

160,908KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7358765
  • Stock #: 4232
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0ER225949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4232
  • Mileage 160,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save


2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary Edition 160901km


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features


7 PASSENGER


AIRBAG


AIR CONDITIONING 


CRUISE CONTROL 


HEATED MIRRORS 


FOG LIGHTS


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


LEATHER


TRACTION CONTROL


STOW AND GO


And More!


 


Asking $9998 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 



While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

2013 Ford Focus 4DR ...
 168,121 KM
$5,998 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 192,901 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 155,174 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory