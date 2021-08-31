2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$13,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 6 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7747851

7747851 Stock #: 21512

21512 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER288591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat]

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 146,632 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.