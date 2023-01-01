$15,986+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-941-9080
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT, DVD ! CAMERA ! STOWNGO!!
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$15,986
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9690610
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4ER144906
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOOKING FOR A PEOPLE MOVER?? HERE IT IS! ANOTHER SUPER CLEAN WEST COAST FIND!! ZERO SALT= ZERO RUST!! 3.6 LITRE PENTASTAR V6 ,POWER SEAT, STOWNGO ,REAR HEAT AND AIR, DVD , BACK UP CAMERA !! 197 000KMS! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOUR SUMMMER TRIPS!! ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $15,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.