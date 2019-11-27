This accident free, one owner, local trade 2014 Dodge Journey R/T is a roomy, versatile crossover SUV that straddles the divide between compact and midsize utility vehicles. It's one of the few remaining crossovers in its price range that offers both a V6 engine and a third-row seat. In addition, its leather interior is pleasant, well-trimmed and comfortable.



Its equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, a high performance suspension, heated mirrors, remote proximity keyless entry, cruise control, a sliding and reclining second-row seat, remote start, automatic headlamps, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat with four-way lumbar adjustment, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with microphone, a 115-volt AC power outlet, a fold-flat front passenger seat, second row in floor storage bins, tinted glass, LED tail lights, fog lamps, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a folding and reclining third-row seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface, SiriusXM satellite radio (requires subscription), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, and a premium audio system.



Our all-wheel drive Journey R/T is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine rated at 283 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.



