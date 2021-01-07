Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

148,000 KM

Details Description

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R-T-7 Passenger

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R-T-7 Passenger

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6446520
  • Stock #: B31797
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9ET304274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B31797
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger, DVD Entertainment System, Navigation system, Power Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Rear Air Cond/climate control, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Satellite SiriusXM Radio, AWD, 19" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver Convenience Group, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect CD/DVD/MP3, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener. Fully Loaded with All available options for this model. Fresh safety and carfax. Financing available for all levels of credit. Apply anytime at www.carland.ca

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-XXXX

204-227-4600

