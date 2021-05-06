Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

166,000 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

Fwd 4dr

2014 Dodge Journey

Fwd 4dr

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7055993
  • Stock #: 4196
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1ET270152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4196
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2014 Dodge Journey SXT 167 000KM, FWD 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features 


7 PASSENGER


AIR BAG DUAL


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


 


And More!


 


Asking $8999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

