2014 Dodge Journey

178,700 KM

Details Description

$7,895

+ tax & licensing
$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Canada Value Package

Canada Value Package

Location

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

178,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7650310
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5ET218367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $89.36 bi-weekly over 60 months at 5.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

