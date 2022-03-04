2014 Dodge Journey

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 9 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 127,903 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION Keyless Start Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Power Express Open/Close Sunroof Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE White Knee Air Bag HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Cargo Compartment Cover Remote Start System ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT -inc: Touring Suspension GVWR: 2 313 kgs (5 100 lbs) 3.16 Axle Ratio Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD) GVWR: 2 472 KGS (5 450 LBS) GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS) FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater GVWR: 2 472 kgs (5 450 lbs) Easy Entry Seat System 6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service Garmin Navigation System For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Sirius Satellite Radio Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable...

