2014 Dodge Journey

127,903 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT | Backup Camera | Navigation |

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT | Backup Camera | Navigation |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494294
  • Stock #: P10254A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Keyless Start
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
White
Knee Air Bag
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Cargo Compartment Cover Remote Start System
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT -inc: Touring Suspension GVWR: 2 313 kgs (5 100 lbs) 3.16 Axle Ratio
Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
GVWR: 2 472 KGS (5 450 LBS)
GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS)
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater GVWR: 2 472 kgs (5 450 lbs) Easy Entry Seat System
6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service Garmin Navigation System For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Sirius Satellite Radio Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

