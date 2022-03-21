Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

110,596 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T 3.6L AWD | Rear Park Sensors | 8.4" Display | Heated Seats

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T 3.6L AWD | Rear Park Sensors | 8.4" Display | Heated Seats

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

110,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8956630
  • Stock #: 225721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,596 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Journey R/T AWD with 110,596 KM's, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Owner, Rear Park Sensors, 8.4" Display, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Remote Start, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, and Nitrogen Filled Tires upon delivery! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black Clearcoat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 19" X 7" PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

