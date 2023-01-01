$14,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2014 Fiat 500
2014 Fiat 500
Abarth 5-Speed Turbo!! Only 95KM! Heated Bucket Seats!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
95,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10546311
- Stock #: SCV9232C
- VIN: 3C3CFFFH4ET194901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Abarth 500 comes with Two Sets of Key Fobs, and custom fit Abarth mats. ONLY 95,000 KILOMETERS and sale priced at just $14,800 with attractive financing and extended warranty options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5