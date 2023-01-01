2014 Fiat 500

$14,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10546311

10546311 Stock #: SCV9232C

SCV9232C VIN: 3C3CFFFH4ET194901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Mileage 95,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.