2014 Fiat 500

95,000 KM

Details Description

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Abarth 5-Speed Turbo!! Only 95KM! Heated Bucket Seats!!

Abarth 5-Speed Turbo!! Only 95KM! Heated Bucket Seats!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

95,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546311
  • Stock #: SCV9232C
  • VIN: 3C3CFFFH4ET194901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 5-SPEED MANUAL ABARTH TURBO HATCH!! FINANCING AS LOW AS $175 BI-WEEKLY OAC!! *** HEATED SPORT BUCKET SEATS + FACTORY TURBO BOOST GAUGE + SPORT MODE! *** FLAT BOTTOM LEATHER STEERING WHEEL + FOG LIGHTS + FACTORY ABARTH GRAPHICS PACKAGE!! *** Rare & Fun to Drive 'Pocket Ferrari' Abarth! Factory Dual Exhaust with an awesome exhaust note!! Equipped with a 1.4L TURBO I4 Producing 160HP & 170LB/FT of Torque w/ a Curb Weight of Only 2500LBS!......5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION......Heated Sport Bucket Seats......FLAT BOTTOM LEATHER STEERING WHEEL......Factory TURBO PSI GAUGE......SPORT MODE......Upshift Indicator......ALUMINUM PEDALS......Air Conditioning......Traction & Stability Control......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......16-INCH GUN METAL ALLOY WHEELS.

This Abarth 500 comes with Two Sets of Key Fobs, and custom fit Abarth mats. ONLY 95,000 KILOMETERS and sale priced at just $14,800 with attractive financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

