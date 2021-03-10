Menu
2014 Fiat 500

43,000 KM

$14,290

+ tax & licensing
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

C 2dr Convertible Abarth - Nav/Htd Seats/Bluetooth

C 2dr Convertible Abarth - Nav/Htd Seats/Bluetooth

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6726611
  • Stock #: 4813
  • VIN: 3C3CFFJH2ET270297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Was $33,870 New, Only 43,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Manual, Convertible, Premium Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Navigation, Satellite Radio, Beats Premium Audio Sound, Customer Preferred Package 25x, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Rood Rack, Keyless Entry, 17 Inch Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Navigation System

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

