2014 Fiat 500

$14,290 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6726611

6726611 Stock #: 4813

4813 VIN: 3C3CFFJH2ET270297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 4813

Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.