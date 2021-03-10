2014 Fiat 500

+ taxes & licensing
204-261-1847
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
204-261-1847
+ taxes & licensing
Was $33,870 New, Only 43,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Manual, Convertible, Premium Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Navigation, Satellite Radio, Beats Premium Audio Sound, Customer Preferred Package 25x, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Rood Rack, Keyless Entry, 17 Inch Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5