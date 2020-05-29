2014 Ford E350

+ taxes & licensing
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
2014 Ford E 350 16 ft cube van with v10 6.8 L engine air tilt pl pw great shape B.C van roll up rear door and removable loading ramp. We can finance or lease. 140,000 km Priced with a new safety $ 25900 plus PST and GST Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
