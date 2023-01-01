$17,986+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN 2014 FORD EDGE AWD SEL WITH SPORT PACKAGE!! LOADED !! LOADED!! HEATED LEATHER/ SWADE SEATS ! PANORAMIC ROOF ! CAMERA! NAVIGATION!! ALL THE GOODIES!! THIS WELL LOOKED AFTER EXTRA CLEAN SUV ONLY HAS 163 000KMS! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED AND READY FOR YOU FOR ONLY $17,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
