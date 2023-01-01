Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN 2014 FORD EDGE AWD SEL WITH SPORT PACKAGE!! LOADED !! LOADED!! HEATED LEATHER/ SWADE SEATS ! PANORAMIC ROOF ! CAMERA! NAVIGATION!! ALL THE GOODIES!! THIS WELL LOOKED AFTER EXTRA CLEAN SUV ONLY HAS 163 000KMS! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED AND READY FOR YOU FOR ONLY $17,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194</p>

2014 Ford Edge

163,000 KM

Details Description

$17,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 10676346
  2. 10676346
  3. 10676346
  4. 10676346
  5. 10676346
  6. 10676346
  7. 10676346
  8. 10676346
  9. 10676346
  10. 10676346
  11. 10676346
  12. 10676346
  13. 10676346
  14. 10676346
  15. 10676346
Contact Seller

$17,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK4JC2EBA87039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COME AND CHECK OUT THIS EXTRA CLEAN 2014 FORD EDGE AWD SEL WITH SPORT PACKAGE!! LOADED !! LOADED!! HEATED LEATHER/ SWADE SEATS ! PANORAMIC ROOF ! CAMERA! NAVIGATION!! ALL THE GOODIES!! THIS WELL LOOKED AFTER EXTRA CLEAN SUV ONLY HAS 163 000KMS! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED AND READY FOR YOU FOR ONLY $17,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Used 2006 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2006 Toyota Corolla CE 137,000 KM $9,986 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 175,000 KM $19,986 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited w/Nav for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited w/Nav 0 KM $12,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge