$13,980+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL AWD|ZERO ACCIDENTS|LOCAL|NAVI|LTHR SEATS|REMOTE START|
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
Used
111,742KM
VIN 2FMDK4JC9EBA60016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 111,742 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2013 Ford Edge SEL is in Exceptional condition along with the powertrain. Not even a stone chip on this car, body, interior and rims are mint condition. the 2013 Ford Edge SEL is well equipped with features such as full leather interior, heated seats, digital cluster, 7 inch touch screen entertainment unit, back up camera, Cruise control, USB ports for charging and audio connection. it is powered by the legendry 3.5l V6 from ford that is infamous for reliability and capability. Don't hesitate to call or email us for more information.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
Click here for finance:
https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/
2014 Ford Edge