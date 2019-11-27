Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Edge

Sport 4WD - Pano Roof, Nav & Htd Lthr

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

Sport 4WD - Pano Roof, Nav & Htd Lthr

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4388346
  2. 4388346
  3. 4388346
  4. 4388346
  5. 4388346
  6. 4388346
  7. 4388346
  8. 4388346
  9. 4388346
  10. 4388346
  11. 4388346
  12. 4388346
  13. 4388346
  14. 4388346
  15. 4388346
  16. 4388346
  17. 4388346
  18. 4388346
  19. 4388346
  20. 4388346
  21. 4388346
  22. 4388346
  23. 4388346
  24. 4388346
  25. 4388346
  26. 4388346
  27. 4388346
  28. 4388346
  29. 4388346
  30. 4388346
  31. 4388346
  32. 4388346
  33. 4388346
  34. 4388346
  35. 4388346
  36. 4388346
  37. 4388346
  38. 4388346
  39. 4388346
  40. 4388346
Contact Seller

$23,866

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388346
  • Stock #: SCV3623
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC7EBA92012
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOCAL TRADE! *** 4WD SPORT PKG!! *** LOW LOW KM'S!!! *** Huge PANORAMIC SUNROOF......NAVIGATION Package......Colour-Matched Sport Grille......Sport Pkg Only ALCANTARA & LEATHER Interior......Colour-Matched Rear Spoiler......LED Headlights......In-Dash TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......Microsoft Sync BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......10-Way Power Adjustable Seats......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......HEATED MIRRORS......Dual Climate Control......Hill Start Assist......Dual Exhaust......TINTED WINDOWS......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Desirable Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat White......Electronic AWD / 4x4......Keypad Keyless Entry......3.5L V6 Engine......Full Power Convenience Package......and Two-Tone 20-INCH SPORT ALLOY WHEELS!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and custom fit Edge mats. Very sharp looking Sport Package with all the features of a Limited! Crazy low km's... only 68,000 KMs! A steal at just $23,866 with Financing & Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.


Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Keypad Entry
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Limited slip differential: center
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.0
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Assist handle: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Front brake diameter: 12.6
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Wheels: painted aluminum
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Side mirror type: spotter mirror
  • Upholstery: premium cloth
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Front wipers: speed sensitive
  • Dash trim: simulated alloy
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Programmable safety key
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Axle ratio: 3.16
  • Rear brake width: .43
  • Rear wiper: dual speed
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Steering ratio: 17.7
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Headlights: wiper activated
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2016 Infiniti QX50 *...
 35,000 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX50 *...
 61,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer L...
 130,000 KM
$27,600 + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message