2014 Ford Edge

*** LOCAL TRADE! *** 4WD SPORT PKG!! *** LOW LOW KM'S!!! *** Huge PANORAMIC SUNROOF......NAVIGATION Package......Colour-Matched Sport Grille......Sport Pkg Only ALCANTARA & LEATHER Interior......Colour-Matched Rear Spoiler......LED Headlights......In-Dash TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......Microsoft Sync BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......10-Way Power Adjustable Seats......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......HEATED MIRRORS......Dual Climate Control......Hill Start Assist......Dual Exhaust......TINTED WINDOWS......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Desirable Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat White......Electronic AWD / 4x4......Keypad Keyless Entry......3.5L V6 Engine......Full Power Convenience Package......and Two-Tone 20-INCH SPORT ALLOY WHEELS!



Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and custom fit Edge mats. Very sharp looking Sport Package with all the features of a Limited! Crazy low km's... only 68,000 KMs! A steal at just $23,866 with Financing & Extended Warranty Available!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)



PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.



Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.





Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Keypad Entry

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Rear door type: Liftgate

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Parking sensors: rear

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Overhead console: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Limited slip differential: center

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Armrests: rear folding

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Grille color: chrome

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Rear brake diameter: 13.0

Floor material: carpet

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Storage: front seatback

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Assist handle: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Front brake diameter: 12.6

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Wheels: painted aluminum

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Rear seat folding: flat

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Rear wiper: with washer

Side mirror type: spotter mirror

Upholstery: premium cloth

4WD type: on demand

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Storage: accessory hook

Reading lights: rear

Front wipers: speed sensitive

Dash trim: simulated alloy

Capless fuel filler system

Infotainment: SYNC

Programmable safety key

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Front brake width: 1.1

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Axle ratio: 3.16

Rear brake width: .43

Rear wiper: dual speed

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Fuel economy display: range

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Storage: sunglasses holder

Steering ratio: 17.7

Assist handle: rear

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Driver seat power adjustments: 10

Headlights: wiper activated

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Radio: voice operated

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.