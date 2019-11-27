2014 Ford Edge

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** LOCAL TRADE! *** 4WD SPORT PKG!! *** LOW LOW KM'S!!! *** Huge PANORAMIC SUNROOF......NAVIGATION Package......Colour-Matched Sport Grille......Sport Pkg Only ALCANTARA & LEATHER Interior......Colour-Matched Rear Spoiler......LED Headlights......In-Dash TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......Microsoft Sync BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......10-Way Power Adjustable Seats......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......HEATED MIRRORS......Dual Climate Control......Hill Start Assist......Dual Exhaust......TINTED WINDOWS......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Desirable Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat White......Electronic AWD / 4x4......Keypad Keyless Entry......3.5L V6 Engine......Full Power Convenience Package......and Two-Tone 20-INCH SPORT ALLOY WHEELS!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and custom fit Edge mats. Very sharp looking Sport Package with all the features of a Limited! Crazy low km's... only 68,000 KMs! A steal at just $23,866 with Financing & Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
