100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Recent Arrival! Silver 2014 Ford Edge SEL AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT Clean Carfax, AWD, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Colour Grille, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, SEL Appearance Package, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Unique Leather Trimmed Seats w/Alcantara Suede, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined Face. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
