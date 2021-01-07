Menu
2014 Ford Edge

99,564 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  • Listing ID: 6423706
  • Stock #: 20U9H45B
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JCXEBA42432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Silver 2014 Ford Edge SEL AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT Clean Carfax, AWD, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Colour Grille, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, SEL Appearance Package, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Unique Leather Trimmed Seats w/Alcantara Suede, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined Face. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-XXXX

204-284-7650

