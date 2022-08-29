Menu
2014 Ford Edge

157,173 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

Limited | 301A | Heated Seats | Reverse Camera

2014 Ford Edge

Limited | 301A | Heated Seats | Reverse Camera

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 9091558
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

157,173KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9091558
  • Stock #: 22K4K19A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC1EBB31577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,173 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

204-284-7650

