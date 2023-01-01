$18,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE
108,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10335066
- Stock #: 23356
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX7EUC71495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8