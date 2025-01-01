Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, and Steel Spare Wheel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2014 Ford Escape

296,532 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
13105463

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
296,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX6EUE02724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S1780A
  • Mileage 296,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, and Steel Spare Wheel. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE **New Arrival** 296,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4 **New Arrival** 39,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Access Cab V6 Manual **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Access Cab V6 Manual **New Arrival** 132,924 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2014 Ford Escape