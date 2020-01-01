2014 Ford Escape SE Back Up Camera, Bluetooth
SILVER EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS- DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, VOICE COMMAND/RECOGNITION, 4WD, 5 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AND RIGHT, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL AIRBAGS, FOG LIGHTS, HARD TOP, MP3 CAPABILITY, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, USB INPUT, 173 HP @ 5700 RPM, 184 LBS OF TORQUE @ 2500 RPM, REAR COIL SPRINGS, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSIONS, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER REAR MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, INTERIOR CONCEALED STORAGE, AUTO LOCKING DOORS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SPEED SENSITIVE VOLUME, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, VARIABLE INTERMITTENT WIPERS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, SYSTEMS MONITOR, FRONT READING LIGHTS, OIL PRESSURE WARNING, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS, BATTERY WARNING, DEEP TINTED WINDOWS, BRAKE FLUID WARNING, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TACHOMETER AND MUCH MORE!
Feel free to call us and book your self a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!!
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- KEYPAD
- Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 57 L Fuel Tank
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 3.51 Axle Ratio
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
- w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
