2014 Ford Escape SE Back Up Camera, Bluetooth



SILVER EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS- DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, VOICE COMMAND/RECOGNITION, 4WD, 5 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AND RIGHT, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL AIRBAGS, FOG LIGHTS, HARD TOP, MP3 CAPABILITY, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, USB INPUT, 173 HP @ 5700 RPM, 184 LBS OF TORQUE @ 2500 RPM, REAR COIL SPRINGS, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSIONS, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER REAR MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, INTERIOR CONCEALED STORAGE, AUTO LOCKING DOORS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SPEED SENSITIVE VOLUME, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, VARIABLE INTERMITTENT WIPERS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, SYSTEMS MONITOR, FRONT READING LIGHTS, OIL PRESSURE WARNING, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS, BATTERY WARNING, DEEP TINTED WINDOWS, BRAKE FLUID WARNING, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TACHOMETER AND MUCH MORE!

___________________________________________________________________

Feel free to call us and book your self a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!!

___________________________________________________________________

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________

Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

KEYPAD

Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

57 L Fuel Tank

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

3.51 Axle Ratio

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)

w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.