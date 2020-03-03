Menu
2014 Ford Escape

SE TURBOCHARGED | HTS SEATS | 6 SPEED | AWD

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$13,220

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,065KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4811868
  • Stock #: F33VRH
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX2EUC54829
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

2014 Ford Escape SE Blue 2014 AWD EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift

Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, Tonneau Cover, AWD, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Black Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Perimeter Alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable w/Media Hub, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary audio input jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 6-speakers
  • auto volume control and SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 month prepaid subscription

