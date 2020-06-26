Menu
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

S

2014 Ford Escape

S

Location

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

  • 101,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5304734
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F75EUA32718
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (7B)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2014 FORD ESCAPE S FWD 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 101,700kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, heated cloth seating, back up camera, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH, ONE OWNER, LOCAL WINNIPEG CAR, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $11499 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

This vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, AND opportunity to upgrade up to NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTIES UPTO 240,000KMS.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
  • Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Engine: 2.5L I-4
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 57 L Fuel Tank
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 3.51 Axle Ratio
  • w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,620 lbs)
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

