2014 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Aero-composite halogen headlamps Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Black grille Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seats w/Cloth Back Material Engine: 2.5L I-4 Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,620 lbs) Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

