2014 Ford Escape

163,328 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

163,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6726275
  • Stock #: F3VWCH
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4EUB18167

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,328 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

