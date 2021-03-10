Menu
2014 Ford Escape

127,221 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

4WD

2014 Ford Escape

4WD

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6803438
  • Stock #: 320409
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5EUD81834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,221 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price.



Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)



Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.



Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca



Dealer permit: 4858


Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy


Phone Number: (204)615-6979



Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

