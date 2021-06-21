Menu
2014 Ford Escape

109,254 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,254KM
Used
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX2EUC96076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

