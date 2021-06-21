Menu
2014 Ford Escape

73,965 KM

Details Description Features

$17,294

+ tax & licensing
$17,294

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | Navigation | Heated Seats | Dual Climate |

2014 Ford Escape

SE | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | Navigation | Heated Seats | Dual Climate |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$17,294

+ taxes & licensing

73,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7532875
  • Stock #: F462CT
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G90EUC12371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F462CT
  • Mileage 73,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Bluetooth, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Navigation System
Dual Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Drivers Seat
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 6-speakers
auto volume control and SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 month prepaid subscription
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

