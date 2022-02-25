Menu
2014 Ford Escape

151,586 KM

Ride Time

204-272-6161

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

151,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8410200
  • Stock #: 21631BA
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1EUC11695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ingot Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,586 KM

