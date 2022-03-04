$19,299+ tax & licensing
204-661-9555
2014 Ford Escape
SE AWD | REVERSE CAM | LOW MILEAGE
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$19,299
- Listing ID: 8635745
- Stock #: F4H5BY
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX7EUD74304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,907 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometres!
2014 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD White Platinum Tricoat
Equipment Group 201A, SE Convenience Pkg, Reverse Camera w/ Sensors, SYNC Voice Acivated System, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Auto Dual Zone Climate Control, Fully Automatic Headlights, AWD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Black Side Rails, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Perimeter Alarm, Power Door Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable w/Media Hub, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
