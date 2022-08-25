$14,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4WD, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, LOCAL TRADE!
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8987842
- Stock #: 6040-1
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX5EUB88020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6040-1
- Mileage 158,250 KM
Vehicle Description
We took this on trade! 2014 Ford Escape SE AWD with the Upgraded, Fuel efficient 1.5L turbo 4 cylinder! Wrapped in the stunning White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat pearl paint over black interior making for one classy look. This one has all the options and features you need including heated front seats, remote start and more. Low Lease and Finance payments available to fit any budget! - 1.6L 'FUEL EFFICIENT' 4 Cylinder - 6 - speed automatic with Sport mode - AWD powertrain - Navigation - Power sunroof - Remote start - Hill decent control - Heated front seats - Backup camera - SYNC infotainment system - Apple Car Play and Android Auto - Sirius Satellite - AUX & USB audio - Bluetooth phone and media connectivity - Read below for more information What a beautiful SUV with all the extra options. This isn't your regular SE Escape so look closely before you buy another! 2014 Ford Escape SE that's great on fuel with AWD traction and control for winter driving. This is a beautiful SUV with amazing fuel economy and is in like NEW condition! Pay less at the pump while still having the options for safety, convenience, and towing. West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150 point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarFax report. Advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no obligation test drive. Bank Financing & leasing available. Apply on line today for free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba. Visit us today in person or visit us online at www.westperimeter.com!! Dealer Permit #9699
