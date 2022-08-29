Menu
2014 Ford Escape

156,713 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

156,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9079474
  • Stock #: 22403
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0EUD11920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Deep Impact Blue]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,713 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

