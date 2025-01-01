$18,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Expedition
EL Limited
2014 Ford Expedition
EL Limited
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,381KM
VIN 1FMJK2A59EEF15461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Stone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # G31294
- Mileage 169,381 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Exterior
Running Boards
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Mechanical
Trailer brake controller
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Adjustable pedals: power
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Rear audio: separate
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear struts
Door handle color: chrome
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Video system: auxiliary audio/video input
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Solar-tinted glass: front
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear quarter windows: power
Running board color: body-color
Rearview monitor: in mirror
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Trailer hitch: Class IV
Grille color: body-color
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Headphone jacks: front
Watts: 340
Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Wheels: polished aluminum alloy
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Antenna type: diversity / element
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Door trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Rear seat: heated / sliding
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated
Skid plate(s): front / rear
Third row seat folding: power / split
Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin
Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / 12V front
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable / foldable
Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable
Memorized settings: 2 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / side mirrors
Center console trim: alloy / leather / simulated wood
Dash trim: alloy / simulated wood
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carland
2016 GMC Acadia SLT-1 189,604 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI HIGHLINE 188,838 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus Titanium 119,262 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Email Carland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Carland
204-227-4600
2014 Ford Expedition