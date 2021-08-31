2014 Ford Expedition

Sale $21,921 + taxes & licensing 2 4 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7768005

7768005 Stock #: F48N3K

F48N3K VIN: 1FMJU2A57EEF08292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 242,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls 6-speakers Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Comfort rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Adjustable Pedals Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Speed-Sensitive Volume Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Radio: Premium Sound System w/Single-Disc/MP3 -inc: subwoofer SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 month pre-paid subscription input jack and rear audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.