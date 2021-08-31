Menu
2014 Ford Expedition

242,500 KM

Details Description Features

$21,921

+ tax & licensing
$21,921

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2014 Ford Expedition

2014 Ford Expedition

Limited | Accident Free | Rare Find! | Navigation | 8 Passenger | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Leather |

2014 Ford Expedition

Limited | Accident Free | Rare Find! | Navigation | 8 Passenger | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$21,921

+ taxes & licensing

242,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7768005
  Stock #: F48N3K
  VIN: 1FMJU2A57EEF08292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 242,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Rare Vehicle! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Navigation System
Adjustable Sunroof
Adjustable Pedals
Power Liftgate
8 Seating Capacity
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Memory Driver Seat
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Folding Rear Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
6-speakers
Sunroof
rear window defogger
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: Premium Sound System w/Single-Disc/MP3 -inc: subwoofer
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 month pre-paid subscription
input jack and rear audio controls

Back to Top

