2014 Ford Explorer

XLT -LEATHER/BACK UP CAM-

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT -LEATHER/BACK UP CAM-

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$18,788

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4407855
  • Stock #: 150K RED 0208
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D8XEGA00208
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2014 Ford Explorer XLT, Leather, Reverse Camera


The Ford Explorer is a great family suv with an abundance of space. The 7 passenger vehicle is powered by the 3.5L V6 engine teamed with a 6 speed automatic transmission which allows this suv to get an average of 24MPG. Step inside this vehicle to immediately see leather seating throughout. The 7' touch screen boasts features including bluetooth handsfree, Ford Sync and reverse camera. Rear passengers can enjoy the own temperatures with rear controls.



Low rate dealer arranged financing available!


At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".


Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST


Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle


Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Block Heater
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

