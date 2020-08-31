2014 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Additional Features Audio System : Antenna type : mast Audio System : In-Dash CD : MP3 Playback Audio System : Radio : AM/FM Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM Audio System : Subwoofer : 1 Doors : Liftgate window : fixed Doors : Rear door type : liftgate Exterior Features : Door handle color : chrome Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color Lights : Front fog lights Lights : Headlights : auto delay off Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated Roof : Roof rack Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : temporary Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System Windows : Power windows Windows : Rear privacy glass Windows : Window defogger : rear Air Conditioning : Air filtration Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual Air Conditioning : Rear heat : independently controlled Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center folding with storage Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather Convenience Features : Cargo area light Convenience Features : Cruise control Convenience Features : Cupholders : front Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : keyless entry Convenience Features : Overhead console : front Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V rear Convenience Features : Reading lights : front Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt and telescopic Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control Convenience Features : Storage : cargo net Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating Instrumentation : Compass Instrumentation : External temperature display Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert Seats : Driver seat : heated Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : lumbar Seats : Front headrests : 2 Seats : Front headrests : adjustable Seats : Front seat type : bucket Seats : Passenger seat : heated Seats : Rear headrests : 3 Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable Seats : Rear seat folding : split Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench Suspension : Front shock type : gas Suspension : Front spring type : coil Suspension : Front struts : MacPherson Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent Suspension : Front suspension type : lower control arms Suspension : Rear shock type : gas Suspension : Rear spring type : coil Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger Airbags : Front airbags : dual Airbags : Side airbags : front Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel Brakes : Braking assist Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams Safety : Child safety door locks Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front Security : 2-stage unlocking doors Stability and Traction : Stability control Stability and Traction : Traction control Audio System : Antenna type : diversity Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB Audio System : Radio : HD radio Audio System : Radio : touch screen display Audio System : Radio : voice operated Audio System : Radio data system Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth Exterior Features : Window trim : black Lights : Exterior entry lights : puddle lamps Lights : Headlights : auto on/off Lights : Headlights : halogen Lights : Taillights : LED Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody Wheels and Tires : Wheels : polished aluminum Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet Comfort Features : Floor mats : front Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear Convenience Features : Assist handle : front Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2 Convenience Features : Power steering Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear Convenience Features : Retained accessory power Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control Instrumentation : Clock Instrumentation : Digital odometer Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range Instrumentation : Multi-function display Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low oil level Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 10 Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 6 Seats : Upholstery : leather-trimmed Powertrain : Battery saver Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Brakes : Power brakes Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc Safety : Camera system : rearview Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system Safety : Parking sensors : rear Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer Security : Power door locks : auto-locking Stability and Traction : Hill holder control Stability and Traction : Roll stability control Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control Audio System : In-Dash CD : single disc In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : SYNC Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome Mirrors : Side mirror type : spotter mirror Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive Windows : Rear wiper : dual speed Convenience Features : Capless fuel filler system Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage Convenience Features : Keypad entry Convenience Features : Storage : accessory hook Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height Powertrain : 4WD type : full time Safety : Impact sensor : post-collision safety system Safety : Programmable safety key Security : Anti-theft system : perimeter alarm Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : manual folding Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center with cupholders Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release Seats : Rear seat folding : flat Seats : Third row headrests : 2 Seats : Third row seat folding : split Seats : Third row seat type : 50-50 split bench Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point Exterior Features : Mirror color : black Instrumentation : Trip odometer Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : reclining Security : Anti-theft system : alarm Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : accent Exterior Features : Grille color : black Comfort Features : Dash trim : simulated alloy Stability and Traction : Hill descent control Comfort Features : Interior accents : metallic-tone Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : alloy Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : paddle shifter Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 4.2 in. Suspension : Tuned suspension : sport Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : alloy Comfort Features : Door trim : simulated alloy Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : memory card slot Exterior Features : Front bumper color : black Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : black Comfort Features : Center console trim : simulated alloy Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : front Seats : Upholstery accents : perforated Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : lumbar Suspension : Front stabilizer bar : diameter 32 mm Comfort Features : Door sill trim : illuminated scuff plate Audio System : Premium brand : Sony Audio System : Surround sound : 5.1 Audio System : Total speakers : 12 Audio System : Watts : 390 Convenience Features : Reading lights : third row Airbags : Knee airbags : front passenger In Car Entertainment : Video system : auxiliary audio/video input Telematics : Wifi : hotspot compatible Roof : Roof rack color : black Powertrain : Alternator : 200 amps

