2014 Ford Explorer

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Sport V6 Turbo - Pano Roof, Htd Lthr & Nav !!

Location

167,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5729061
  • Stock #: SCV4532
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT5EGC41318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Audio System : Antenna type : mast
Audio System : In-Dash CD : MP3 Playback
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Audio System : Subwoofer : 1
Doors : Liftgate window : fixed
Doors : Rear door type : liftgate
Exterior Features : Door handle color : chrome
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color
Lights : Front fog lights
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Roof : Roof rack
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : temporary
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Power windows
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Air Conditioning : Rear heat : independently controlled
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center folding with storage
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cruise control
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : keyless entry
Convenience Features : Overhead console : front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V rear
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : auto-dimming
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt and telescopic
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo net
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : tire fill alert
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : lumbar
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front headrests : adjustable
Seats : Front seat type : bucket
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Seats : Rear headrests : 3
Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable
Seats : Rear seat folding : split
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Suspension : Front shock type : gas
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front struts : MacPherson
Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Front suspension type : lower control arms
Suspension : Rear shock type : gas
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Body side reinforcements : side impact door beams
Safety : Child safety door locks
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Security : 2-stage unlocking doors
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Radio : HD radio
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Exterior Features : Window trim : black
Lights : Exterior entry lights : puddle lamps
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Headlights : halogen
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : polished aluminum
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2
Convenience Features : Power steering
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Retained accessory power
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low oil level
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : maintenance due
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 10
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : 6
Seats : Upholstery : leather-trimmed
Powertrain : Battery saver
Airbags : Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Brakes : Power brakes
Brakes : Rear brake type : ventilated disc
Safety : Camera system : rearview
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Parking sensors : rear
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Anti-theft system : engine immobilizer
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Stability and Traction : Roll stability control
Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control
Audio System : In-Dash CD : single disc
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : SYNC
Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip
Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome
Mirrors : Side mirror type : spotter mirror
Windows : Front wipers : speed sensitive
Windows : Rear wiper : dual speed
Convenience Features : Capless fuel filler system
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Keypad entry
Convenience Features : Storage : accessory hook
Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder
Seats : Passenger seat power adjustments : height
Powertrain : 4WD type : full time
Safety : Impact sensor : post-collision safety system
Safety : Programmable safety key
Security : Anti-theft system : perimeter alarm
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : manual folding
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center with cupholders
Convenience Features : Cupholders : third row
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release
Seats : Rear seat folding : flat
Seats : Third row headrests : 2
Seats : Third row seat folding : split
Seats : Third row seat type : 50-50 split bench
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : third row
Seatbelts : Third row seatbelts : 3-point
Exterior Features : Mirror color : black
Instrumentation : Trip odometer
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : reclining
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm
Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : accent
Exterior Features : Grille color : black
Comfort Features : Dash trim : simulated alloy
Stability and Traction : Hill descent control
Comfort Features : Interior accents : metallic-tone
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : alloy
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : paddle shifter
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 4.2 in.
Suspension : Tuned suspension : sport
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : alloy
Comfort Features : Door trim : simulated alloy
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : memory card slot
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : black
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : black
Comfort Features : Center console trim : simulated alloy
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : front
Seats : Upholstery accents : perforated
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : lumbar
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar : diameter 32 mm
Comfort Features : Door sill trim : illuminated scuff plate
Audio System : Premium brand : Sony
Audio System : Surround sound : 5.1
Audio System : Total speakers : 12
Audio System : Watts : 390
Convenience Features : Reading lights : third row
Airbags : Knee airbags : front passenger
In Car Entertainment : Video system : auxiliary audio/video input
Telematics : Wifi : hotspot compatible
Roof : Roof rack color : black
Powertrain : Alternator : 200 amps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

