2014 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Silver grille LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels KEYPAD Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW 200 Amp Alternator 3.65 Axle Ratio 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Passenger Knee Airbag Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

