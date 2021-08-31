2014 Ford Explorer

$21,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 4 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7699303

7699303 Stock #: F47N2R

F47N2R VIN: 1FM5K8F82EGA39193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 110,435 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.