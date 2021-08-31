Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Explorer

110,435 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | SUNROOF | NAVI |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | SUNROOF | NAVI |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

110,435KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7699303
  • Stock #: F47N2R
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F82EGA39193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,435 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2014 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD is powered by a 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Select-Shift.

It's loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2012 Honda Civic LX ...
 82,228 KM
$11,550 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 35,858 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer L...
 110,435 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory