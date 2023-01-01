Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

84,735 KM

Details Description Features

$19,898

+ tax & licensing
$19,898

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$19,898

+ taxes & licensing

84,735KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9562339
  Stock #: 22W1E434A
  VIN: 1FM5K8GT1EGC41185

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22W1E434A
  Mileage 84,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

4WD.

Black 2014 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorers solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

