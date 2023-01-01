$19,898+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4DR SPORT
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
84,735KM
Used
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT1EGC41185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Black 2014 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorers solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
