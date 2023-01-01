Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

196,835 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 9598126
  • Stock #: 2592
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83EGC40927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2592
  • Mileage 196,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean western Manitoba Explorer XLT 7 Passenger AWD, black on black fully loaded with heated leather, dual sunroofs and back up camera among high value options. Clean body, original wheels show some oxidization as typical of this style wheel but clean underbody, former BC, MB driven. Freshly safetied


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

