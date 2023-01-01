2014 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 8 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9598126

9598126 Stock #: 2592

2592 VIN: 1FM5K8D83EGC40927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2592

Mileage 196,835 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.