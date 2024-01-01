$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
FX4 Super Crew
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
227,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET7EFA20221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EFA20221
- Mileage 227,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
