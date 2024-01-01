Menu
2014 Ford F-150

227,700 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

FX4 Super Crew

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 Super Crew

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET7EFA20221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EFA20221
  • Mileage 227,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2014 Ford F-150