Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clean freshly certified 3.7L V6 4 wheel drive extended cab with dual rear opening doors. Cold Air, great heat and drives excellent with brand new tires. Excellent shape and reliable powertrain freshly serviced and ready for work.</p><br><p>Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!</p>

2014 Ford F-150

189,616 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

STX 4x4 SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

STX 4x4 SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

  1. 11834879
  2. 11834879
  3. 11834879
  4. 11834879
  5. 11834879
  6. 11834879
  7. 11834879
  8. 11834879
  9. 11834879
  10. 11834879
  11. 11834879
  12. 11834879
  13. 11834879
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,616KM
VIN 1FTEX1EMXEFC21127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2659
  • Mileage 189,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean freshly certified 3.7L V6 4 wheel drive extended cab with dual rear opening doors. Cold Air, great heat and drives excellent with brand new tires. Excellent shape and reliable powertrain freshly serviced and ready for work.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Escape SE 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 240,174 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Edge Limited 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic 227,123 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Front-wheel Drive 4dr V6 Automatic GL w/Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Front-wheel Drive 4dr V6 Automatic GL w/Sport 150,540 KM $8,750 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

Call Dealer

204-586-XXXX

(click to show)

204-586-8335

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150