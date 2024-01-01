$12,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
STX 4x4 SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic
2014 Ford F-150
STX 4x4 SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. box 145 in. WB Automatic
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2659
- Mileage 189,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean freshly certified 3.7L V6 4 wheel drive extended cab with dual rear opening doors. Cold Air, great heat and drives excellent with brand new tires. Excellent shape and reliable powertrain freshly serviced and ready for work.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc
Email Northstar Motors Inc
Northstar Motors Inc
Call Dealer
204-586-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-586-8335