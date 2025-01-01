$13,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" FX4
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
431-777-7528
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,844 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 4WD – $13,990 + tax
VIN: 1FTFW1ETXEFB12309 | Mileage: 222,844 km | Carfax Available!
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528
🏆 THE ULTIMATE OFF-ROAD READY WORK TRUCK!
This 2014 F-150 FX4 is built for serious truckers who demand power, capability, and proven Ford reliability. Equipped with the legendary 3.5L EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo engine producing 365 HP and 420 lb-ft of torque, this beast delivers the muscle you need for towing, hauling, and conquering any terrain.TRUCK SPECS THAT MATTER:
✅ 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Twin-Turbo Engine – Maximum torque and efficiency for heavy-duty work
✅ 6-speed automatic transmission – Smooth, reliable shifting
✅ 4WD with FX4 Off-Road Package – Electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, off-road tuned shocks
✅ SuperCrew Cab (145" wheelbase) – Full-size crew seating + 5.5' bed for maximum versatility
✅ Max towing capacity: Up to 11,300 lbs when properly equipped
✅ Payload capacity: Over 1,900 lbs
✅ Aggressive off-road tires & running boards – Ready for work or play
💎 Leather interior – Comfortable, durable, and easy to clean
💎 Power driver's seat, dual-zone climate control
💎 Touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth & USB
💎 Tow package – Integrated brake controller, heavy-duty hitch
💎 Safety certified & professionally detailed
✅ Carfax available – Full vehicle history report
✅ Third-party warranty available – Drive with confidence
✅ Financing available – Get approved fast
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed
⚠️ No trade-ins accepted on this vehicle
📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St to see this F-150 FX4 today!
This truck is priced to move—serious buyers only. First come, first served!
#FordF150 #FX4 #4x4 #WorkTruck #EcoBoost #OffRoad #SuperCrew #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #TruckLife #CarfaxAvailable
