2014 Ford F-150

222,844 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" FX4

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" FX4

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,844KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ETXEFB12309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,844 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 4WD – $13,990 + tax
VIN: 1FTFW1ETXEFB12309 | Mileage: 222,844 km | Carfax Available!

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528

🏆 THE ULTIMATE OFF-ROAD READY WORK TRUCK!

This 2014 F-150 FX4 is built for serious truckers who demand power, capability, and proven Ford reliability. Equipped with the legendary 3.5L EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo engine producing 365 HP and 420 lb-ft of torque, this beast delivers the muscle you need for towing, hauling, and conquering any terrain.

TRUCK SPECS THAT MATTER:

✅ 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Twin-Turbo Engine – Maximum torque and efficiency for heavy-duty work
✅ 6-speed automatic transmission – Smooth, reliable shifting
✅ 4WD with FX4 Off-Road Package – Electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, off-road tuned shocks
✅ SuperCrew Cab (145" wheelbase) – Full-size crew seating + 5.5' bed for maximum versatility
✅ Max towing capacity: Up to 11,300 lbs when properly equipped
✅ Payload capacity: Over 1,900 lbs
✅ Aggressive off-road tires & running boards – Ready for work or play

PREMIUM FX4 FEATURES:

💎 Leather interior – Comfortable, durable, and easy to clean
💎 Power driver's seat, dual-zone climate control
💎 Touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth & USB
💎 Tow package – Integrated brake controller, heavy-duty hitch
💎 Safety certified & professionally detailed

WHY BUY FROM HIRU AUTO?

✅ Carfax available – Full vehicle history report
✅ Third-party warranty available – Drive with confidence
✅ Financing available – Get approved fast
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed
⚠️ No trade-ins accepted on this vehicle

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St to see this F-150 FX4 today!
This truck is priced to move—serious buyers only. First come, first served!

#FordF150 #FX4 #4x4 #WorkTruck #EcoBoost #OffRoad #SuperCrew #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #TruckLife #CarfaxAvailable

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2014 Ford F-150