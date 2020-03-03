Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 Leather- Moon Roof - Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 Leather- Moon Roof - Low KM

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$26,464

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,250KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4797024
  • Stock #: F34M24
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF4EKG13018
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
It's Kia's Most Surprising Sales Event Ever: March Offers 0% Finance For 84 Months On Select 2020 Models!
New Model Alert! Keep Your Eyes Open.. The All New 2021 Kia Seltos Is On It's Way!
Already Own A Kia? Ask About Our 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Toward The Lease or Loan of Select Kia Models!
Hurry In To Birchwood Kia On Regent For Details- The #1 Volume Kia Dealer In Manitoba!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2014 Ford Escape S F...
 87,773 KM
$11,985 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$35,884 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 0 KM
$36,284 + tax & lic
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Send A Message