2014 Ford F-150

101,250 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

STX SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

STX SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Used
  • Listing ID: 7468116
  • Stock #: 2612
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM8EFB71506

  • Exterior Colour Grey
MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

