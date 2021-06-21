2014 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
JUST IN 2014 FORD F150 FX4
MANITOBA Vehicle with an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax History!!! Top of the line LOADED FX4 SUPERCREW 5.0L V8!!! REMOTE START, HEATED & Ventilated Leather SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, Factory Trailer brake Controller, USB / AUX Input Ports, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM,BACK UP CAMERA 4X4, HD SPRAY in Bedliner WITH 6.5FT BOX , Matte Black Running Boards, 2 Position Memory Seat, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 109,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"
