2014 Ford F-150

109,206 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,206KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7528015
  Stock #: 1103
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF8EFB71496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 1103
  • Mileage 109,206 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2014 FORD F150 FX4
MANITOBA Vehicle with an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax History!!! Top of the line LOADED FX4 SUPERCREW 5.0L V8!!! REMOTE START, HEATED & Ventilated Leather SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, Factory Trailer brake Controller, USB / AUX Input Ports, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM,BACK UP CAMERA 4X4, HD SPRAY in Bedliner WITH 6.5FT BOX , Matte Black Running Boards, 2 Position Memory Seat, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 109,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

